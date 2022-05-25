3rd Annual VIP Event

Timeless. Foundational. Bold.

These were the words used by our speaker Rev. Bart Day (CEO of the Lutheran Church Extension Fund) at The Lutheran School Partnership’s 2021 VIP Event. He reminded us that as Very Important Partners in support of Lutheran schools, you and I need to STAND firm in the certainty of the Gospel, share with conviction the timeless gift of Jesus’ redemptive work, and share the message unapologetically.

This year’s VIP Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Kruse Plaza, North of Fort Wayne on I-69 at exit 326. Our keynote speaker will be Ms. Mollie Ziegler Hemingway, a Fox News contributor, Editor in Chief of The Federalist, and fellow Christian who will help rally us to fight for the future of our children.



Please consider joining us as a sponsor. Specific sponsorships will receive access to a special Meet & Greet Reception to meet Ms. Hemingway and receive a signed copy of her newest book, Rigged: How The Media, Big Tech, and Democrats Seized Our Elections. Use this link for sponsorship options, descriptions, and forms.



Now in its 3rd year, our VIP event is fast becoming the premiere event for Christians concerned with the state of education in Indiana. You know the value of Christian education, and you want to ensure that Lutheran schools in Northeast Indiana - a part of Northeast Indiana since 1837 - thrives and continues to produce good citizens of this world and the next. Our expected 250 attendees will range from ages 25 to 85 and share a love for quality, Christian education.



As Rev. Day stressed, we need to continue to support Lutheran education “with boldness and certainty...standing up, not sitting down.” Help us raise $125,000 in September by STANDING strong and sponsoring our event. Your support will ensure that we can continue to Lead, Champion, and Collaborate with 19 schools, for 350 educators, to ensure that preK - 12 students have what they need to thrive in the world and in Christ.



To purchase tickets when they go on sale, or for additional questions, contact Jenny Grisez at 260-203-4200 or jenniferg@tlspartnership.org.



Use this link for sponsorship options, descriptions, and forms.



